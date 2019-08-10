Reports: Manchester United failed with late move for new Arsenal signing

Manchester United were left disappointed with the way the transfer window ended for them. The Red Devils had signed three players by that time but failed with moves for Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic. Reports suggest that there was another player who they wanted to bring in, before his move to Arsenal.

According to le10sport, Manchester United failed with a 90 Million move for new Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe.

The Red Devils tabled a bid for the Ivorian but only intended to go through with the transfer if Romelu Lukaku moved away. Meanwhile, they couldn’t come to an agreement quickly with Inter Milan and the move was only finalized on the English deadline day. By that time, Pepe had already moved to Arsenal.

Furthermore, Atletico Madrid too intended to move for the Lille star. Although they as well were affected by certain conditions. Napoli, on the other hand, had a bid accepted for Pepe, only for the player to choose the Gunners over them.

Manchester United, meanwhile, also failed with late moves for Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala with the club not being able to secure a total agreement for either player. Bruno Fernandes was yet another star linked with the Old Trafford outfit for much of the summer, however, the withdrew their interest from him in the final few days of the window.