Manchester United transfer target reveals he laughed at rumours linking him to club

Manchester United were linked with a plethora of players this summer, three of which ended up joining the club. However, one player, who was a subject of interest from the Red Devils states that he laughed off rumours linking him to the Red Devils.

Aston Villa star John McGinn found himself in uncharted territory this summer when news broke out of a potential transfer to Manchester United. However, the Scotland international, who signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League new boys, says that he had a laugh at those rumours.

“I had a little chuckle at it, to be honest. I’m sure a lot of people did,” said McGinn. (via Daily Mail)

“It is up to me to go and prove it is justified. At that point, my whole mindset was on Villa and being successful here.

“I have still got so much left to learn and prove. In the environment here, I am appreciated.

“I’m loved and respected by everyone. There is no better feeling. I still have to pinch myself driving in. I feel like one of the main players here.

“There really is no better feeling. I still need to improve and get better.

“To have any speculation lingering about isn’t what you want. I’m just glad to be settled and to focus on the next five years.”

McGinn will hope to get his Premier League experience off to a flying start. However, Aston Villa are faced with a daunting task of taking on Tottenham in their very first match. On the other hand, Manchester United begin their league campaign with an equally difficult match against Chelsea.