Reports: Lionel Messi rejects swap deal for unsettled Barcelona star with Serie A attacker

Reports suggest that unsettled Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho may remain at the club next season as well, after Lionel Messi rejected Inter Milan’s swap deal for the Brazilian that would have seen Mauro Icardi join Barcelona instead.

It is Don Balon that reports that Inter Milan had fancied their chances of signing Coutinho after it was understood that Barcelona were keen to offload the Brazilian attacker after disappointing in the 2018-19 season. However, they were not able to match the €120million valuation of the player and as a result, tabled an offer of €30million plus Mauro Icardi in exchange, to cover the remaining cost.

But now, the Spanish news agency reports that Messi is not interested in bringing Icardi to the Camp Nou. Icardi and Messi are teammates in the Argentina national team but they seldom play together because the former always finds it hard to link up with Messi, who is the playmaker.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hence apparently feels that the same could happen at Barcelona, which is too big a risk for the Catalan giants to take right now.

In case you did not know, Icardi is a former product of La Masia, the famous Barcelona undergraduate academy. As he graduated from the academy, he moved on to join Serie A side Sampdoria and later, Inter Milan – instead of sticking with the Blaugranas.