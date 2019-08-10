Reports: Real Madrid keen to sign Manchester United’s long-term target as Paul Pogba move stalls

Real Madrid have reportedly stopped chasing Paul Pogba as Manchester United recently expressed disagreement over his sale this summer. As a result, Los Blancos are now targeting long-term United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as their alternative choice, according to sources.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is so disappointed with the entire Paul Pogba operation, after spending months in vain to get a hold of the French midfielder. For a major part of the summer, Pogba had continued to express interest in joining the La Liga giants, which was then followed by both Real Madrid and Manchester United trying to discuss offers for the 26-year-old.

At one point of time, Manchester United named their asking price of €150million for Pogba and Real Madrid returned a counter-offer of €135million, but eventually the move failed to take off afterwards.

However, Zinedine Zidane the Real Madrid manager continues to feel that his side needs more reinforcements in midfield. which is why the club have now started targeting Milinkovic-Savic from Italy.

Savic had a fantastic 2017-18 season with Lazio and has since been linked with the Red Devils. However, the latter dropped their interest in the player after he suffered a serious dip in form, in the 2018-19 season. He was recently linked with United once again, but Solskjaer and co. are yet to announce their decision after Lazio named their asking price of €90million for the Serbian.