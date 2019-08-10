Reports: PSG prepared to trigger €350million release clause of La Liga star as Neymar replacement

The ongoing summer transfer window is yet to meet its end, but Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have already started setting their sights on Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, who they want to sign next summer as a replacement to Neymar who could leave the club soon.

There is no way that Atletico Madrid will sell their newly-acquired shining star anytime soon and knowing this, PSG are apparently prepared to match the youngster’s release clause of €350million, to bring him to Paris from Madrid.

It is Don Balon that reports that PSG finds it extremely important to find a replacement for Neymar, who is reportedly close to a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish news agency further claims that Kylian Mbappe is also on the verge of an exit from the Parisians, as he has already informed the club that this would be his last season in France.

As we all know, most of PSG’s strength lies in their attack which comprises of Edinson Cavani alongside Neymar and Mbappe – and when both Neymar and Mbappe leaves, the current Ligue 1 champions might find themselves in a lot of trouble. It is due to this reason that they are now prepared to launch a bid for Joao Felix, according to Don Balon.

Felix enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 season with his former club Benfica as he led them to the Primeira Liga title in Portugal. He then secured a €120million switch to Atletico Madrid – a club record in terms of transfer fee.