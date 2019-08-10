Reports: Real Madrid to make room for Neymar by selling ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement’ to Serie A giants

According to reports, Real Madrid will consider the sale of Mariano Diaz to Serie A giants AS Roma, so that the La Liga giants can make room for Neymar in the squad. The Brazilian superstar is reportedly close to arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is fine with making any sort of adjustment in his squad, if it means Neymar can settle down comfortably once he signs for the team. With the Premier League summer transfer window having already shut down, Perez is apparently aware that his strongest rivals in the transfer race for the PSG star are Barcelona alone.

Don Balon further reports that Perez would like to offload Mariano Diaz to Serie A giants AS Roma, ahead of Neymar’s proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Roma themselves are looking for a replacement for veteran striker Edin Dzeko and Diaz who is currently valued at less than €30million. could be the Italian club’s best choice, according to the Spanish news agency.

Mariano Diaz was formerly tipped to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at Real Madrid after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Los Blancos last June. However, the 26-year-old could not rise up to expectations, which is why manager Zinedine Zidane has transfer-listed him now.

Earlier, it was reported that Neymar himself is convinced that Los Blancos remain his most viable path for a return to the La Liga, as his former club Barcelona have more-or-less confirmed their waning interest on him.

“Neymar? He is not happy at his team but that is a situation that has to be resolved in Paris,” Barcelona Vice President Jordi Cardona said in a recent interview.

He further added: “Today, at this time, we rule out that he can join [Barcelona]. If one day there is a Neymar case, we will talk.”