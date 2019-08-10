Reports: Bayern Munich interested in long-term Manchester United target from Serie A as Leroy Sane alternative

Long-term Manchester United target Ivan Perisic could leave Inter Milan this summer after Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich expressed interest in him as an alternative to the injured Leroy Sane of Manchester City.

It is Gianluca di Marzio, a football journalist and transfer market specialist who reports that Bayern Munich have now started looking beyond Leroy Sane as their option to replace Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, thanks to the German midfielder’s injury. The journalist further claims that negotiations are now going on between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, for the former to sign Perisic as the new replacement option for the two former Bavarian superstars.

According to di Marzio, Bayern want Perisic on a loan deal and has also requested Inter Milan to agree on terms for the deal. However, neither the Nerazzurri nor the player himself is very convinced of this transfer formula and hence, both parties are yet to arrive at a conclusion, as reported by di Marzio.

Earlier, Manchester United had scouted Perisic for a long time, especially in the summer transfer window of the previous season as Perisic was in brilliant form back then. He had even played an integral role in Croatia reaching the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho considered the 30-year-old a valuable addition to his squad.

However, Perisic himself has so far remained opposed to a move to the Premier League giants.