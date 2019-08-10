Reports: Manchester United flop in talks to join Serie A giants on loan

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez apparently does not want to stay on in the Premier League, especially because he is considered one of the biggest flops among the Red Devils at the moment. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that he is “in talks” with AS Roma to join them on a loan move this summer.

It is the Telegraph that reports that Roma have held talks with Manchester United about the prospect of signing Sanchez on loan next season, especially as United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his confidence in Anthony Martial as their first-choice centre-forward.

Solskjaer expressed confidence on Friday that United will not struggle for goals despite the departure of Romelu Lukaku for Inter Milan, but as of right now, Sanchez’s role in the attack remains uncertain.

Telegraph further reports that AS Roma are thought to have been given the opportunity to take the player on loan, for an entire season. It is not yet clear as to whether a buy clause has been inserted in the deal proposed for the Chilean attacker.

The English news agency also claims that but any loan arrangement – while far from certain – would likely involve United having to “subsidise a substantial part of the striker’s £391,000-a-week wages”, which could even increase to around £500,000 a week with bonuses as he signs a new contract later this season.