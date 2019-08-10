Reports: Neymar ‘very close’ to a summer move to La Liga giants from PSG

Reports suggest that Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar Jr. is ‘very close’ to joining Real Madrid this summer, as the player himself has realised that the La Liga giants are his best option at the moment.

It is Marca that reports that Neymar wants to leave PSG and that he understands that his most viable path leads to Real Madrid. This is because Barcelona – who are actually his preferred destination – is not interested in the player, as already made clear by their Vice President Jordi Cardoner last week.

Cardoner had said that while he is aware that Neymar is unsettled at PSG, Barcelona will not make a move for him this summer.

“Neymar? He is not happy at his team but that is a situation that has to be resolved in Paris,” the Barca Vice President was quoted as saying.

He further added: “Today, at this time, we rule out that he can join [Barcelona]. If one day there is a Neymar case, we will talk.”

After Cardoner’s statements became viral online, PSG themselves turned to Real Madrid and offered them the Brazilian winger, but in what has been deemed an update to the above situation, Marca reports that Los Blancos haven’t yet approached the Parisians for the 27-year-old.

The Spanish news agency, however, also claims that Real Madrid have still continued to send “positive signals” to the player’s representatives and it is hence estimated that he could be well on his way to Spain in the days to come.