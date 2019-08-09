Reports: Manchester United can still sign Premier League striker as Romelu Lukaku replacement

The Premier League transfer window may have shut, but Manchester United can still add to their attacking arsenal despite not making any signings on deadline day.

Corriere Dello Sport and Football Italia are reporting that United are keen on signing Fernando Llorente from Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer, which is not hampered by the transfer window being shut.

Since Llorente will be out of a contract at Spurs, he isn’t tied down by the transfer window, and is reportedly demanding a salary of €4million to join the Red Devils.

Another club interested in acquiring his services is Napoli, who want to also sign Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan, but could face competition from fellow Serie A giants Juventus.

It remains to be seen which club will be able to land the Spaniard, who is finding a regular starting spot in Tottenham’s team a massive difficulty, owed solely to the fact that Harry Kane has been in unbelievable form.

Spurs have invested well in the transfer window themselves, signing Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon to supplement their potent attack, while also bringing in Giovani Lo Celso this summer.

United have had to deal with the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter, and could make Llorente their late priority.