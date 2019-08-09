Reports: Manchester United star offered to Serie A giants after poor display

Manchester United are keen to offload one of their highest paid stars at the club, after he failed to impress during his time at Old Trafford.

Roma Press are reporting that Alexis Sanchez has been offered to AS Roma, and whispers of a move are growing louder and louder after the club has reportedly shown interest.

Sanchez has had a dismal time of it at United, after he arrived at the club from Arsenal in a high-profile swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan join the Gunners.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likens Alexis Sanchez to a bottle of ketchup

An obvious stumbling block in the Chilean making his way to the Serie A giants is the fact that he earns €20 million in net wages per season, which is incredible when you consider that the highest paid player at Roma is Edin Dzeko and he earns €4.5 million per year.

Dzeko himself looks set for a move to Inter Milan, and Roma are looking for cover up front, though signing Sanchez might prove to be a difficulty because of his enormous wages.

It remains to be seen whether the South American would be willing to take a pay cut in order get some extra game time at the Italian club, though it does seem highly unlikely at this point.