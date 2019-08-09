Reports: Former Manchester City star to join Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan next week

Romelu Lukaku may not be the only striker making his way to Inter Milan this summer transfer window, as a former Manchester City star appears to be following suit.

Sempre Inter and Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting that Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte will get his wish of having two new strikers at the club, with Edin Dzeko expected to join as early as next week.

Dzeko is currently plying his trade at AS Roma in Serie A, but is expected to make the all-Italian switch to Inter soon, with the Nerazzurri reportedly willing to pay the €20 million plus bonuses amount demanded by Roma.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season, and Dzeko contributed 14 goals to the side, but the pull of playing UEFA Champions League (UCL) football with Inter next term appears to be a temptation he cannot refuse.

The signing of Dzeko is expected to put the final nail in the coffin for the Inter career of Mauro Icardi, who is expected to join a new club in this transfer window.

Icardi’s number 9 shirt has been taken by Lukaku, and Conte does not have any plans for the forward, practically ending any chance of him staying at the club in the coming season.