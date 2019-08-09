Reports: PSG offer Manchester United target bumper deal to become Neymar replacement

He may not have chosen to sign for either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur, but it appears that Paulo Dybala might have his best offer coming up soon.

Daily Mail are reporting that the Argentine has been offered a bumper £11.1million per season deal by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to join the club in this summer transfer window.

PSG are preparing for the possible departure of Neymar Jr. to either Real Madrid or Barcelona in La Liga, and need a replacement up top that would be of the star value and ability of the Brazilian.

‘Biggest news on deadline day.’ John Dykes gives his verdict on the potential Paulo Dybala transfer to Tottenham Hotspur

The report also states that Dybala wasn’t expecting a call from PSG Sporting Director Leonardo, who has also offered the forward a five-year contract at the Parisians.

Further, the report explains that the Bianconeri may be willing to let their man leave if an offer between £79m and £83m comes to them in this transfer window.

Dybala had earlier rejected both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with image rights playing a big role in a move to Spurs falling apart.

He was expected to join United as a part of a swap deal including Romelu Lukaku, but salary demands proved to be the killer and Lukaku ended up at Inter Milan instead.