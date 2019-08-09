Reports: Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United signing to join Spanish side

A former Manchester United star bought by Sir Alex Ferguson is getting ready for his next big venture, and it happens to be in Spain.

Marca are reporting that Shinji Kagawa is set to join Real Zaragoza on a season long loan, after spending time on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

Kagawa impressed during his first spell at Borussia Dortmund, bagging around 50 appearances for the German giants and scoring goals along the way.

His good form earned him a call from then Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who brought him to England in the hope that he could have the same influence that Ji-Sung Park did during his trophy-laden spell.

Despite winning the Premier League with United, Kagawa didn’t impress at United much and returned to Borussia Dortmund in 2014, with a move to Zaragoza now appearing to become a reality.

The report suggests that the Japanese star has been brought in to replace Pep Biel in midfield, and will provide some much needed flair to the team with his star power.

The 30-year-old shined under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, and is no stranger to an attacking style of play, which he also witnessed first hand during his days at Manchester United.