Reports: Premier League star agrees to join Chelsea as David Luiz replacement after transfer ban ends

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard

Chelsea may be hit with a transfer ban, but that isn’t stopping them from doing future business, and they might already have a replacement for David Luiz in defence, after he moved to Arsenal on deadline day.

The departure of Luiz left a gaping hole in the Chelsea back line, but manager Frank Lampard is already taking steps to fill that void, with reports suggesting a former star could return.

Simon Philipps reports that Nathan Ake has agreed to join Chelsea once their transfer ban has been lifted, and he could sign for the Blues in a deal worth around £40million.

Ake is currently playing at Bournemouth, but was a Chelsea player not so long ago, leaving the club to gain more playing time at a lower Premier League side.

The defender has been impressive for the Cherries, and has earned a call back by his former employers, who need to rebuild after being hit by a transfer ban by FIFA.

