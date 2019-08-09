Reports: How Real Madrid can sign Neymar ahead of Barcelona

Real Madrid may have failed to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, but they might just be able to land Neymar Jr. in this summer transfer window, and that too ahead of their rivals Barcelona.

Neymar initially wanted to secure a move back to the Blaugrana, but Marca now claim that the primary objective for the Brazilian isn’t to join his former employers, but to simply leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

It will not be easy, but his route to Real Madrid could be complete if the Galacticos agree with the demand reportedly put forth in front of them.

The report says that PSG want to make up the 222 million euros they spent to sign the 27-year-old from Barca, and are willing to accept half of that amount in cash only.

The rest of the money would have to come from player sales, and that could mean Gareth Bale could be one of the names included as a makeweight to make the move stick.

The Parisians even look at Casemiro as a good option, but Madrid are not interested in selling him, which could mean Keylor Navas might be looked at as a possible alternative to be sold to the Ligue 1 Champions this summer.