Reports: Why Mario Mandzukic rejected Manchester United on deadline day

Manchester United failed to secure any of the signings touted as being possibilities on deadline day, leading to frustration among their massive fan base.

One of the deals that was expected to go through on deadline day was the transfer of Mario Mandzukic to Manchester United from Juventus. However, it didn’t happen, and fans were left wondering why.

Calcio Mercato have now revealed what happened, and why it was Mandzukic himself who turned a move to the Red Devils down at the very last minute.

From United to United: Harry Maguire’s journey to the Theatre of Dreams

They say that Juventus and United had come to a common consensus over the economics of the deal, but the Croatian turned it down, despite the club even offering him a pay rise.

Reportedly, the Bianconeri did what they could to try and convince the World Cup finalist that moving to the Premier League giants was a good idea, but he did not agree with the timing of the move.

The report says that Mandzukic has no problem in joining United, but does not want to leave Juve hastily, which is exactly how he was asked to go, on the last day of the English transfer window.

United’s loss could be another club’s gain however, as the transfer window remains open in Italy and other top leagues.