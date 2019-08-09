Reports: Real Madrid ready to offload Zinedine Zidane nemesis to PSG and sign Neymar

Real Madrid are reportedly so keen on signing Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), that they might be willing to get rid of one of their top stars to make it happen.

Goal Italy are reporting that Gareth Bale could be used as a makeweight by Madrid to sign Neymar from PSG, after the Brazilian revealed his desire to leave the Parisians in this summer transfer window.

A cash plus player deal might be offered to the Ligue 1 Champions, who have demanded big money for Neymar despite the 27-year-old making it clear he wishes to leave.

Neymar escorted away as Herrera holds PSG trophy

Gareth Bale, on the other hand, has far from had it his own way at the Santiago Bernabeu, after falling out with his manager Zinedine Zidane, who has categorically stated that the Welshman is not in his future plans.

Despite the snub by Zidane, the Galacticos refused to sell Bale to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, who were also willing to offer the former Tottenham Hotspur star £1m a week as a salary.

With Neymar possibly heading to the Bernabeu, Bale’s requirement is negligible, and he might become a welcome addition to a PSG squad that might suddenly be devoid of its star power should Neymar make his permanent move.