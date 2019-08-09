Reports: Juventus draw up one final plan to offload Paulo Dybala before transfer deadline

For the last week of the English transfer window, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur tried hard to sign Paulo Dybala. They were helped in their pursuit by Juventus themselves, who wanted to offload their own player. They couldn’t, however, and have now drawn another plan to sell the Argentine forward.

According to the Independent, Juventus are attempting to offload Paulo Dybala to Paris Saint Germain, after failed moves to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. The Bianconeri are looking to send him to France before their own transfer deadline on September 2, leaving the player furious with the club.

Furthermore, the report also claims that the Argentine’s move to Tottenham broke down partially due to a late PSG interest. Spurs themselves were running against time to agree on terms with both the club and the player when the Parisian club’s intermediaries informed Juventus of their continued interest in their star.

Juventus, in turn, thought it better to negotiate with PSG instead of rushing into an agreement with Tottenham.

Despite facing defeat in their pursuit of Dybala, Spurs have had a pretty decent transfer window. The North London club brought in Jack Clarke and Tanguy N’Dombele earlier, before adding Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso to their ranks on deadline day.