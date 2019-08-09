Reports: Eredivisie star rejects Barcelona for MLS move

Barcelona have looked towards both the present and the future in this particular transfer window. The Blaugrana have signed the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong for the senior team, but have also secured the signings of several youngsters for their youth squad. One star, however, has rejected them for a move to the MLS.

In a rather surprising turn of events, Willem II loan star Diego Palacios has rejected an approach from Barcelona and is headed to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, according to ESPN.

The Ecuador U-20 international was reportedly closing in on a move to Spain, which would’ve seen him link up with Barcelona’s youth squad with a view towards a potential senior team spot in the future. Instead, he has chosen to go across the Atlantic and sign with the MLS normal season league leaders.

A chance to play with the senior team is what reportedly drew Palacios to LAFC. The youngster is now set to sign a four-year contract and travel to the States, pending the approval of his visa.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s summer spending seems all but over, with the Spanish giants being priced out of a move for long-term target, and former player, Neymar.