Reports: Manchester United star might still think of leaving if Real Madrid return with improved bid

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was reportedly very close to an exit from the club but Real Madrid’s failure to match United’s valuation means he is set for another season at Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintained his stance on his side’s star midfielder and despite a late bid from Real Madrid which would have seen James Rodriguez come to United, the club managed to hold on to their prized possession. According to multiple reports, the Premier League giants were holding out for at least £140 million but Real’s offer was only £27.6 million plus James.

Moreover, Pogba featured in five of United’s pre-season matches and was one of their best performers, which was a testimony to the French World Cup winner’s professionalism. And as Los Blancos failed to return with an improved bid for him, the midfielder stayed put.

However, according to fresh reports from The Athletic, even with the British transfer window now closed, Pogba might re-think his decision of spending another season at Manchester United if Real submit a much-improved offer. The report does add, as another one of The Atheltic sources told them, that he will now try and prove himself and a move away is highly unlikely.