Reports: Juventus could offer Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate to rivals after Premier League move fell through

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is believed to be surplus to requirements and the club have been trying to get him off their squad list for quite some time now.

Initially, the Turin-based side had offered the Argentine to Manchester United in a swap deal involving Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku. Though United were interested in the move, Dybala wasn’t and as a result, both the parties couldn’t agree on personal terms. And with Lukaku joining Inter, the proposed move fell through.

Subsequently, Tottenham Hotspur registered their interest in Dybala. Juventus agreed on letting the Argentine join Spurs but once again, the player failed to agree on personal terms with the club. And with the Premier League transfer window coming to an end on Friday, 8th August, Dybala is still with Juventus.

Various reports have claimed that the Serie A giants don’t rate the forward anymore, it won’t be surprising to see him leaving the club by the end of the transfer window. According to reports in Sempreinter, a swap deal involving Dybala and Mauro Icardi could be on the cards.

Inter have recently completed the signing of Lukaku and adding another world-class forward to their ranks could help them push for trophies in the upcoming season. It remains to be seen whether both the sides negotiate over a possible swap deal or not.