Neymar fuels Real Madrid rumours with latest Instagram post

Neymar’s association with Paris Saint-Germain is set to come to an end in the ongoing summer transfer window. With both Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in the Brazilian, we’re set for an epic transfer battle in the coming days.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi had called his star player out publicly and ever since the relationship between the two parties has deteriorated. Initially, Barcelona were the only side showing genuine interest in Neymar but the French giants were holding out for at least €222 million, the amount they paid for the player.

However, as the transfer window progressed, PSG’s valuation came down and Barcelona were even rumoured to be setting up a swap deal involving two of their players. But with no concrete decision coming from the Catalan side’s board, arch-rivals Real Madrid jumped into the ship as well.

Moreover, Neymar’s latest Instagram activity has only fuelled the rumours linking him with Madrid. The Brazilian shared a picture from 2012 where he has been pictured with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and his former teammate at the club, Ronaldo.

Now whether the Brazilian shared the story with a move to Real Madrid in mind or not, it sure has fuelled the rumours linking him with a move to the club.