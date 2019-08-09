Reports: Manchester United star angry at the club over failed deadline day move

Manchester United were left disappointed after failing to secure some of their key targets after the English window slammed shut. However, fans weren’t the only ones left fuming over the Red Devils’ failure to complete deals. Reports state one star was also left fuming with the club after his deal broke down.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United star Marcos Rojo was left angry at the club after his late deal to Everton broke down. The Argentina international was expected to leave on an initial loan but the Red Devils changed the key details of the deal late on, eventually leading to its collapse.

While they did face disappointment with Rojo, Everton did complete a deal for winger Alex Iwobi. The Nigeria international was brought in from Arsenal in a move which the Toffees only secured in the final minutes of the deadline day.

Manchester United, on the other hand, saw their summer 2019 window come to a lacklustre stop. The record Premier League champions were linked with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paulo Dybala, Christian Eriksen, Mario Mandzukic, Inaki Williams, and Fernando Llorente but signed no one. Instead, they saw Romelu Lukaku leave for Inter Milan in a £72 Million deal.