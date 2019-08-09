Pizza Hut trolls Manchester United & Ed Woodward as they fail to make any signing on Deadline Day

Manchester United’ summer transfer window started on the front foot. However, they slowed down as the window progressed and finished with a total of only three signings.

The Manchester-based giants were linked with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Bruno Fernandes but despite having more than enough money in their transfer kitty, United made only three signings in Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

There were speculations that the club might try and force a transfer or two on the deadline day after being linked with so many players. However, they didn’t make a single signing which prompted Pizza Hut to troll the Premier League giants.

Hi @ManUtd does Ed still want this table booked under ‘big name signing’ or shall we cancel that one as well? — Pizza Hut Restaurants (@pizzahutuk) August 8, 2019

United even sold striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter in a deal believed to be worth €75-80 million. But they failed to sign a replacement for the Belgian leaving Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood to handle the goalscoring for the club.

Manchester United start their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on 11th August at Old Trafford. Whether the inacitivity on deadline day affects the club or not in the 2019/20 season remains to be seen.