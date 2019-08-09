Tottenham have further bolstered their midfield with the deadline-day acquisition of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.

Tottenham have reached an agreement for the loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso, with the club retaining an option to make his move from Real Betis permanent.

Lo Celso becomes Spurs’ third acquisition of the window, following the signings of Tanguy Ndombele – who completed a £55million move in July – and Jack Clarke, who was immediately loaned back to Leeds United.

Fulham’s versatile left-sided teenager Ryan Sessegnon is also thought to have completed his move to White Hart Lane for a reported £30m fee, although that transfer had yet to be officially confirmed.

“We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the season-long loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis with an option to make the transfer permanent,” Spurs said in a statement.

“The attacking midfielder will wear the number 18 shirt this season.”

Lo Celso, 23, made the jump to European football in 2016 when he joined Paris Saint-Germain from Rosario Central in his native Argentina, making his debut in French football in April 2017.

He went on to feature 33 times in his first full Ligue 1 campaign and showed flashes of quality, but PSG sent him on loan to Betis last term and allowed them a purchase option in the deal.

Lo Celso enjoyed a stellar season in LaLiga, scoring nine goals and supplying four assists in 32 outings.

Betis unsurprisingly triggered their reported €22m option in April and signed Lo Celso to a four-year contract.