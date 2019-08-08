Leeds United have filled the void left by Kemar Roofe’s exit after completing a season-long loan move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds United have signed Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah on a season-long loan.

Bristol City had also been keen on a temporary move for the highly-rated striker, but Leeds eventually won out in the race for the 20-year-old after stepping up their interest following Kemar Roofe’s move to Anderlecht.

England Under-21 international Nketiah impressed for the Gunners in pre-season but boss Unai Emery has decided a campaign gaining further experience in the Championship will benefit the youngster.

Nketiah, who will wear the No.14 shirt, made nine appearances for the Gunners last season and was on target in their win over Burnley on the final day of the Premier League.