Inter are edging closer to the signing of Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian spotted at a medical facility in Milan on England’s deadline day.

Romelu Lukaku is having a medical at Inter ahead of a deadline day move from Manchester United.

Omnisport understands Inter and United have agreed an €80million (£73m) move to Serie A, ending a protracted transfer saga.

Ahead of confirmation of the deal, Lukaku waved to fans and the media from a window of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) offices in Milan, where the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (FMSI) is based.

The Belgium international was going through the second stage of his medical at the facility.

Tottenham look set to have a slightly less busy day than supporters may have hoped for, as a move for Paulo Dybala is reportedly off, while their chase of Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is also said to have hit an obstacle.

There do not seem to be any such issues with their pursuit of Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso, however.

Daniel Drinkwater’s dismal time at Chelsea could be coming to an end, with the England international midfielder potentially joining Burnley.

Sean Dyche confirmed Burnley’s interest in the former Leicester City star on Thursday, and although he suggested it was by no means a done deal, he is hopeful of securing a loan.

Manager Sean Dyche says Danny Drinkwater arrival a ‘maybe’. Agreement has to be reached with all parties. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 8, 2019

Brighton and Hove Albion have concluded a move for 19-year-old Romaric Yapi, who joins on a one-year deal – with the option for a second – from Paris Saint-Germain.

Swiss striker Albian Ajeti has joined West Ham as back-up to Sebastien Haller, while in the Championship Sheffield Wednesday have pulled off something of a coup in landing Australia international Massimo Luongo from QPR.

Newcastle United signed Swedish right-back Emil Krafth for a reported £5m fee, while they are also rumoured to be closing in on their former striker Andy Carroll, who is available on a free transfer.