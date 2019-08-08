Reports: Manchester City on the verge of completing deal for Spanish right-back

Manchester City have been proficient in the transfer market as usual. The Citizens have completed deals to strengthen key areas in their squad while also getting rid of the deadwood. They are now set to complete a deal for one youngster for the future!

According to a report by the Sport Witness, Manchester City are set to complete a surprising deadline day move for Girona full-back Pedro Porro. The Citizens will pay their sister club a meagre fee of €12 Million for the Spaniard.

Pedro Porro will likely spend the season on loan away from Manchester City, with the signing being viewed as one for the future. It is likely that he returns to Girona, who is owned by the City Football Group. Meanwhile, reports from Sport Witness state that the Citizens will consider loaning the youngster to Real Valladolid as well.

Manchester City completed a deal to sign right-back Joao Cancelo on August 7, 2019. The Portuguese defender was brought in for a world-record fee for a full-back, which came up to €65 Million considering the monetary value of Danilo, who went to Juventus as a part of the deal.

In the meantime, Pep Guardiola has already spent a small fortune on the full-backs at the Eithad. The Spanish manager has signed Benjamin Mendy, Danilo, Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Joao Cancelo already, with Pedro Porro reportedly next in line.