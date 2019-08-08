Jurgen Klopp reveals how many signings Liverpool will make on transfer deadline day

Liverpool have brought in some good signings over the past years. Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and Andrew Robertson to name a few. However, the Merseysiders were uncharacteristically quiet during the 2019 summer window. Jurgen Klopp reveals whether that will change on deadline day.

Surprisingly, UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool have refrained from bringing in any big players this summer. The Reds have a strong squad already but will not be adding to it, even on deadline day. As much, was confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.

When asked about any potential incomings at Anfield, Klopp had this to say:

Jürgen Klopp on incomings at #LFC: "It's not really likely, so if you have something else to do, go do it. You should go to Everton, they look busy. We will not make signings just for the sake of signing somebody. That makes no sense." — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 8, 2019

Liverpool have signed three players this summer, although two of them – Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott – have been brought in with a view towards the future. The third signing, Adrian, has been signed by the Reds to act as a backup to Alisson, with Simon Mignolet leaving for Club Brugge in his native Belgium.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also loaned out Harry Wilson to Bournemouth while Daniel Sturridge has left on a free transfer. The Reds were even in talks with AC Milan over Dejan Lovren. However, that particular deal looks dead now.

They play their opening match of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign on August 9, 2019 against new boys Norwich City.