OFFICIAL: Manchester United player joins Italian club on deadline day

Manchester United are going through a busy deadline day. The Red Devils are said to be in talks with several players for both transfer incomings and outgoings. One such player has now completed a move to Italy!

Manchester United academy star DJ Buffonge has left the club to complete a surprise move to Serie B side Spezia Calcio. The 20-year-old central midfielder had been in the United ranks since 2015/16, having joined from the Fulham academy.

Buffonge broke through into the Manchester United U23 side during the 2017/18 season, having played for the U18s earlier.

He has joined the Italian side on a free transfer after the Red Devils passed on the opportunity to extend his contract.

OFICIAL | Darren Raekwon McIntosh-Buffonge (20), DJ Buffonge, nuevo jugador del Spezia. Estaba sin equipo tras terminar su vinculación con el Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/UhWVud0Ugv — La Voz del Calcio (@LaVozdelCalcio) August 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Buffonge is not the only Manchester United player expected to move to Italy. Striker Romelu Lukaku is set to complete a move to Inter Milan in the coming days, with the Belgian already in Italy to take his medical. Furthermore, while nothing is confirmed at the moment, full-back Mateo Darmian is also rumoured to be returning to his native country, with the defender surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils begin their latest Premier League campaign on August 11, 2019, with a match against rivals Chelsea.