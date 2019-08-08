Reports: One key reason behind Paulo Dybala’s failed move to Tottenham

Where will Paulo Dybala end up? – was the big question heading into the final few days of the English transfer window. Manchester United failed with a move earlier before Tottenham tried their luck and ended up with the same result. The reported reason behind why Dybala’s move to the latter broke down may have been revealed.

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that image rights were a key detail which Tottenham and Juventus couldn’t agree on, thereby leading the deal for Paulo Dybala to collapse. The Argentine was said to have agreed on personal terms with Spurs before the Bianconeri pulled the plug on the deal.

Paulo Dybala is NOT going to join Tottenham. Meeting just finished and no agreement on image rights with Spurs. Juventus and player agents are convinced that ‘the deal is called OFF’. ❌ #THFC #Tottenham #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2019

Manchester United had pursued Dybala days earlier with a view to swapping him and Romelu Lukaku. While Lukaku was ready to move to Turin, Dybala could not reach an agreement with the Red Devils and that deal collapsed as well.

Nevertheless, despite the Dybala blow, Spurs are still expected to go through with at least two signings on deadline day. The English side have agreed fees with both Real Betis and Fulham for Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, respectively. Both players are understood to be having their medicals with the club, after which they will sign their respective contracts.