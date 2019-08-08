Reports: Zinedine Zidane angry at Real Madrid over failed move for Premier League star

Real Madrid made a sizeable investment in their squad this summer, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Ferland Mendy all coming in. However, despite that, manager Zinedine Zidane is still fuming at the club president Florentino Perez over his failure to bring in one Premier League star.

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is fuming at club president Florentino Perez after the latter failed to bring in Paul Pogba. The Frenchman wanted to rebuild the team but feels let down after a key deal was not completed.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, did sign six players this summer. They announced the signings of Rodrygo and Eder Militao before the season even began, before bringing in Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, and Takefusa Kubo.

Recent reports even stated that Los Blancos were closing in on signing Donny van de Beek from AFC Ajax. However, no progress has been reported since. Meanwhile, Daily Mail state that neither Van de Beek nor Christian Eriksen will satisfy the Frenchman, who has his eyes set on Pogba.

Nevertheless, it seems that Paul Pogba will remain out of Real’s reach this summer, with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still a fan of the player.