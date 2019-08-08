Reports: Lionel Messi’s call for Neymar sees Barcelona put three players up for sale

Neymar’s future has been a constant topic during the 2019 summer transfer window. The Brazil international wanted to quite Paris Saint Germain, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid interested. And his former teammate, Lionel Messi, has instructed the Blaugrana to sell three players to raise enough funds for a transfer.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Lionel Messi has demanded that Barcelona bring in Neymar during this window. As a result, the Blaugrana have decided to list three first-team members on the transfer market in order to raise enough funds and escape FFP sanctions.

The first name on the list is that of Rafinha. The Spanish midfielder has lost his place in Camp Nou after suffering from injuries and is looking for a way out. La Liga side Valencia are ready to pay €20 Million to take him to the Mestalla.

The second name that Barcelona are considering putting on the market is that of Arturo Vidal. The Chilean arrived only last summer and has been in and out of the first team. He too has his suitors, especially in Antonio Conte who wants to bring him to Inter Milan.

Finally, the Spanish champions are also considering selling Ivan Rakitic, who will fetch them a cool €50 Million fee. Juventus and Manchester United remain interested in him.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; While Rafinha will most likely leave Barcelona this summer over the lack of game time, it is unlikely that they let Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic leave as well. The trio’s departure would leave the Blaugrana thin in the middle, despite adding a considerable talent upfront.