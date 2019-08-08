Reports: Manchester United flop set for deadline day switch to Premier League side

With just hours remaining for the summer transfer window to shut down in England, Premier League side Everton are reportedly exploring their chances to sign Manchester United flop Marcos Rojo.

Manchester United recently signed centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester City, which immediately meant that one among Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo would have to leave soon.

And now, Daily Mail reports that Rojo is the defender who could be leaving the Premier League giants during this summer.

The Argentine impressed in United’s pre-season friendlies but will be allowed to leave as he no longer has a guaranteed place in the starting eleven.

Daily Mail further reports that the 29-year-old, who was a target for Everton boss Marco Silva last summer, is back in his sights. However, they would prefer an initial deal this time as they are concerned about Rojo’s injury record.

Meanwhile, the Toffees have reportedly been looking for a new centre-back after failing to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea. Zouma had been their top transfer target for quite a while before Chelsea ruled out all possibilities of a move for him. At the same, Everton were also considering a loan move for Fikayo Tomori, but as of now, even that deal is deemed unlikely as Chelsea look to agree terms with Arsenal over the sale of David Luiz.