Official: Champions League star renews contract with current club as Manchester United talks stall

David Neres will remain at AFC Ajax this summer, as on Thursday, the Brazil winger extended his contract with the Dutch club until 2023. The contract extension comes in the wake of Manchester United’s interest in the star, as they had reportedly looked to sign the player on transfer deadline day.

Take a look at Ajax’s official announcement right here:

Neres starred for Ajax during their incredible run in the 2018-19 Champions League, as the Dutch club took down Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus en route to the semi-finals of the competition.

The 22-year-old made 15 appearances for Ajax in the 2018-19 Champions League, scoring goals against both Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout rounds.

Neres originally moved to Ajax from Brazilian club Sao Paulo during the 2017 winter window, making his debut for the club in an Eredivisie game in 2017 February.

He has gone on to make a total of 101 appearances for the club so far, scoring 29 goals during his time in Amsterdam till date.

Earlier, on Tuesday, it was reported that Manchester United have submitted a €50million bid for Neres, who was previously supposed to renew his contract with Ajax.

At the same time, Ajax had reportedly warned the Premier League club that they do not intend to sell the player for less than €70million.