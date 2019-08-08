3 players Manchester United can still sign on deadline day

Manchester United may have seen some serious ups and downs in this summer transfer window, but they just might be able to end it on a good note.

After the disappointment of being unable to bring either Paulo Dybala, Christian Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes to the club, three more names are still a possibility on deadline day.

#3 Moussa Dembele (Lyon to Manchester United)

After failing to sign Paulo Dybala, the name Moussa Dembele has come up a lot in United’s transfer talk, and the Lyon man could still make a deadline day switch by the looks of things.

Though the chances are unlikely, MEN claim it could still happen, especially with Romelu Lukaku leaving to join Inter Milan.

#2 Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United)

Seemingly out of obscurity, Fernando Llorente has been placed into the transfer drama, with reports suggesting that United could consider signing the Spaniard for cheap as they look for a back up striker.

Though Llorente lacks the cutting edge of a Harry Kane at Spurs, his good few years at top European clubs might be enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to put his faith in him on deadline day.

#1 Mario Mandzukic (Juventus to Manchester United)

Out of the three names mentioned, this looks like the most likely of going through. Initially named as a part of the Dybala and Lukaku swap deal, Mario Mandzukic has now emerged as a last ditch option for United to consider.

With Lukaku now gone, the Croatian could be the only hope for fans to see a big star join Old Trafford this summer, though a deal would need to be worked out very quickly for a move to be forced through.