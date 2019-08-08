Reports: La Liga giants ready to exchange two superstars for Neymar

La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to sign Neymar ahead of their arch-rivals Barcelona this summer and that they have entered in talks with PSG to prepare a deal for the player. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that both Luka Modric and Keylor Navas could be exchanged by Madrid, so as to land Neymar.

It is Jose Alvarez Haya, a football reporter for El Chiringuito TV, who reports that the two names that are being considered by Real Madrid in the whole Neymar operation, are that of Modric and Navas – with PSG also expressing sufficient interest in both players.

The midfielder and the goalkeeper could hence make their way to Paris this summer, with Neymar making a return to La Liga. The operation is likely to be a player-plus-cash deal, with Real Madrid ready to spend a few million as well, apart from exchanging two of their star players.

Check out Jose Alvarez’ tweet right here:

AMPLIACIÓN: Los nombres que se están barajando en la operación #Neymar y que interesan más al #PSG son los de Keylor Navas y Modric (además de dinero). La operación continúa su curso y el brasileño está cerca del #RealMadrid . @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/VJHbab1RD8 — Jose Alvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) August 7, 2019

Meanwhile, PSG are also reportedly in the search for a new midfielder, after Adrien Rabiot left the club to join Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in July.

The same can also be spoken about their currently-existing goalkeeping options, as Buffon left the club to rejoin his former side Juventus and Kevin Trapp joined Frankfurt on loan.