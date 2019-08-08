5 shocking transfers that could happen on deadline day

It’s deadline day in the Premier League, and a number of shocking moves could still take place. Got your eyes on any of the big stars? Here’s how some can still make their way to your favourite team.

#5 David Luiz (Chelsea to Arsenal)

David Luiz could be the big mover on deadline day, with a cut price deal worth around just £8million expected to be enough for Arsenal to sign him from Chelsea.

Sounds rather extraordinary and shocking too, but after he refused to train with his Blues’ teammates, this move looks like it’s happening.

#4 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace to Everton)

Another Premier League star could shift clubs on deadline day, with Wilfried Zaha handing in a transfer request to Crystal Palace ahead of a possible move to Everton.

With James McCarthy already moving to the Eagles, this transfer could take place, but could cost as much as £70million if it does.

#3 Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United)

This would certainly be a shocking one. After failing to bring in Paulo Dybala, and losing Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, Manchester United have an outside chance of doing some business on deadline day.

Fernando Llorente is far from the product that is Harry Kane at Spurs, but his presence at Old Trafford might become a reality as the Red Devils run out of options up front.

#2 Paulo Dybala (Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur)

After a long drawn out saga that ended with Paulo Dybala rejecting Manchester United, it appears he could be headed to the Premier League after all.

Reports suggest he has agreed terms with Spurs for a move on deadline day, which is rather shocking, and a huge blow to United fans who thought they had their man.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon to Tottenham Hotspur)

If the Dybala disappointment wasn’t enough, another massive blow could be struck to United as one of their long time targets Bruno Fernandes might be headed to North London as well.

Reports suggest that terms have been agreed, but Sporting and Tottenham need to come to a consensus over the transfer fee which could extend to almost £60million.