5 transfers to look out for on Premier League Deadline Day

With just under 8 hours left for the Premier League transfer window to slam shut ahead of the season opener, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 potential deadline day deals.

#1 Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis to Tottenham Hotspurs)

Stories linking Tottenham to midfielders across Europe continue to gather pace – the latest being Real Betis’s Giovani Lo Celso.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have chased the Argentine the entire summer but have failed to agree on a deal so far. They briefly seemed to have turned their attention elsewhere – Phil Coutinho and Paulo Dybala – but seem determined to push for a deal after both moves fell through. A deal that will almost certainly go into the final hours of deadline day.

#2 Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham to Tottenham Hotspur)

Having already signed Tanguy N’dombele, Spurs’ need for a midfielder is less pressing than their need for a full-back and Ryan Sessegnon is the man they’ve cast their focus on.

Danny Rose seems intent on a move away and they might well be left without a recognized full back to start the season with should they fail to sign the Fulham youngster. On the balance of probability, this is the one transfer Daniel Levy is most likely to push to completion.

Reports even claim that the Londoners have offered their rivals Fulham cash plus Josh Onomah in return for the youngster, who looks set for a move to the Tottenham Stadium.

#3 David Luiz (Chelsea to Arsenal)

With Unai Emery confirming his side were looking to sign a player to fill the void left by Koschielny’s departure, news of Arsenal’s interest in David Luiz popped up almost immediately.

The Brazilian, too, seems to have his heart set on a move to the Emirates, something seemingly confirmed when he trained away from the main squad on Wednesday. Since both sides are willing to wrap up a deal as quickly as possible, expect this one to get done quickly!

#4 Kieran Tierney (Celtic to Arsenal)

Another one of those month-long sagas, Arsenal’s interest in Tierney has been apparent since the start of the window. While the Gunners had so far failed to meet Celtic valuation – at one point even giving up on the player completely – a breakthrough seems to have been made on deadline day.

With details still to be ironed out and Arsenal working on a deal for David Luiz simultaneously, there are no guarantees on this one, however. Keep an eye on this space.

#5 Fernando Llorente or Inaki Williams (Various to Manchester United)

Romelu Lukaku’s transfer to Inter Milan has been all but wrapped up, putting the focus sharply onto United and their hunt for a replacement.

Inaki Williams and Fernando Llorente have both been talked about in the past few days. However, with the Bilbao forward having an 81 million pound release clause and Llorente’s age a concern, Solskjaer is thought to be more than happy with the forwards at his disposal, making any late movement in the window highly unlikely.