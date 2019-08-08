Reports: Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes agrees terms with Premier League rivals

Manchester United appear to have been stabbed in the back by one of their long time targets in Bruno Fernandes, and a Premier League rival seems to have taken advantage.

The Express is reporting that Spurs have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes, who looked set for a switch to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon, but has now decided to join the North London side instead.

The report states that though Fernandes has agreed personal terms with Spurs, their bid of £55million (€60m) is slightly short of the mark that Sporting are looking for, which could cause concerns.

Manchester United fans in Asia want Bruno Fernandes signing…

Sporting reportedly want £9m (€10m) more from the Premier League side in order to seal the deal, but negotiations are ongoing on deadline day between the two teams.

As for Manchester United, it appears that their transfer window might have been slammed shut by default, as a deal for Mario Mandzukic of Juventus looks unlikely to be agreed before the end of the day.

United were in desperate need for a midfielder themselves, and were heavily linked with Fernandes in particular, but failed to secure the terms needed to bring the Portuguese star to Old Trafford. Spurs, on the other hand, could be set for good business on the final day of the summer window.