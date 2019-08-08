Arsenal star shares emotional message for fans after joining new club

Arsenal may be preparing for a number of arrivals on deadline day in the summer transfer window, but they have to deal with a few departures too.

After it was announced that former captain Laurent Koscielny will be joining Bordeaux, it has now been revealed that Carl Jenkinson has left the Gunners to join Nottingham Forest.

Following his departure from a club that he spent many years at, Jenkison shared an emotional post on Instagram for fans, showing just what it meant to leave the club that gave him so much.

It is expected that Arsenal will bring in players such as David Luiz from Chelsea and Kieran Tierney from Celtic on deadline day to complete their business for an eventful transfer window.