Arsenal star shares emotional message for fans after joining new club

Arsenal may be preparing for a number of arrivals on deadline day in the summer transfer window, but they have to deal with a few departures too.
After it was announced that former captain Laurent Koscielny will be joining Bordeaux, it has now been revealed that Carl Jenkinson has left the Gunners to join Nottingham Forest.
Following his departure from a club that he spent many years at, Jenkison shared an emotional post on Instagram for fans, showing just what it meant to leave the club that gave him so much.
View this post on Instagram
This is a message that is hard to write so I’m going to keep it short. I’m leaving Arsenal in pursuit of a new challenge and a fresh start, and ultimately to play regular football again. I can’t really put into words what it has meant to me to play for this club, but what I can say is I have truly lived my dream. This brings me to you, the proper Arsenal fans, as I have lived your dream too. It has been an up and down journey for me but I hope you all have seen how much it has meant to me and know that I have given it my all. I have played 70 games for Arsenal which if you told me I would do as a kid I would’ve laughed at you. I take many great memories and friendships from my time at this special football club, and it is a chapter in my life that I will cherish forever. I see a great future for this club under the current manager and coaching staff, and I look forward to seeing this unfold. As for now, I’ll take my seat back in the stand, as a fan, with the rest of you. With love, Jenko #afc
It is expected that Arsenal will bring in players such as David Luiz from Chelsea and Kieran Tierney from Celtic on deadline day to complete their business for an eventful transfer window.