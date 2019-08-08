Reports: Real Madrid target Champions League winner as Paul Pogba alternative

According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are close to putting an end to their chase for Paul Pogba from Manchester United, with Zinedine Zidane keen on signing Liverpool’s Fabinho as an alternative for the French star.

It is Don Balon that reports that Paul Pogba is no longer a subject of interest at Real Madrid, thanks to his huge asking price of €180million as tabled by Manchester United. The Spanish news agency further reports that Florentino Perez, the President of Los Blancos believes that Fabinho is a cheaper alternative when compared to the FIFA World Cup winner, which is why the club is now targeting him instead of Pogba.

Meanwhile, there have also been talks of Donny van de Beek being linked with Real Madrid as an alternative option, but according to the latest reports, it looks like Fabinho has edged past the AFC Ajax midfielder to become the La Liga giants’ top choice.

Don Balon further reports that the Merengues are apparently ready to pay a transfer fee of around €75million for the Brazilian who recently starred for Liverpool in their 2018-19 Champions League campaign which they won.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp are yet to react to Madrid’s interest on Fabinho and it is being understood that they will announce their verdict in the days to come.