Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Juventus which striker to sign instead of Romelu Lukaku

Juventus have looked close to signing Romelu Lukaku in this transfer window from Manchester United, but now appear to have lost him to Inter Milan. And Cristiano Ronaldo might have an alternative in mind.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting that the Portuguese superstar is keen on linking up with Mauro Icardi at the Bianconeri, and considers him a more suitable option up front than Lukaku.

Icardi has faced his own issues at Inter Milan last season, even being stripped of his captaincy and falling out with his teammates and board after a lengthy saga.

But Ronaldo believes he could add something extra to the Juve team, who look set to lose Paulo Dybala to Tottenham Hotspur after the Argentine reportedly agreed terms for a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Icardi, in many ways, could be the perfect man to replace Dybala, with his goalscoring prowess and ability to link up well with fellow attacking players, that might be what Ronaldo also needs in a partner up top.

With Lukaku now entering the Inter squad, and Antonio Conte not willing to give Icardi a chance at the Milan club, it would make a lot of sense for all involved to ensure that this particular deal pulls through.