Reports: Tottenham Hotspur agree £55million fee for La Liga star

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement with La Liga club Real Betis to sign Giovani Loc Celso for €60million (£55.3millon), with the deal set to get completed on Thursday.

It is The Guardian that reports that Tottenham struck a deal for the Argentina midfielder on Wednesday, which was also the penultimate day of the English summer transfer window. Earlier, their moves for both Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala had threatened to stall, after Coutinho expressed a lack of interest in returning to the Premier League and Dybala requested wages to the tune of £350,000 a week.

Meanwhile, Lo Celso is yet to agree on personal terms with Tottenham. However, he is expected to move to north London after being withdrawn from the Betis squad for the friendly against Las Palmas on Wednesday evening.

The Guardian further reports that the former Paris Saint Germain star is expected in London on Thursday for a medical.

At the same time, the future of Tottenham midfield star Christian Eriksen remains unresolved as talks between the Denmark international and Manchester United broke down. With less than 11 months of his contract remaining, he is keen on to Real Madrid, even as their arch-rivals Atletico Madrid continue to target the player with the hopes of signing him soon.