Reports: Juventus superstar agrees Premier League move, but small complication remains

Juventus could be close to losing one of their top stars to the Premier League on deadline day, but it appears that there is one small hold up.

The Independent is reporting that Paulo Dybala has agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth around £65million, but a small complication could delay his arrival in North London.

The report claims that his image rights need sorting out, and are currently owned by a Malta based company known as Star Image Company, which means Spurs will have to shell out more cash to buy his rights.

While that could hamper proceedings in the deal, it may not outright end the transfer even though there is no more time left in the window after today.

Spurs recently broke their transfer record by signing Tanguy Ndombele for £55.4m, and the complication in the Dybala means that they would easily smash the record once again to bring the Argentine in.

The North Londoners are also close to signing Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis, as well as Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham on deadline day, so it remains to be seen which particular deal out of these will be given the priority in a very eventful transfer window.