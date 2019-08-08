Reports: Former World Cup winner’s contract talks stall as Premier League giants come calling

German star and 2014 FIFA World Cup winner Mario Gotze was all set to begin talks with his club Borussia Dortmund so as to renew his contract, but according to the latest reports he currently a subject of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.

It is Goal that reports that Borussia Dortmund was keen on extending the German midfielder’s contract, but the 27-year-old is now thinking about leaving the Bundesliga this summer, amid reported interest from Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Gotze himself spoke about the potential of joining a club outside Germany, in a s=recent interview with BILD.

“I am now going into my 10th Bundesliga season, so it’s logical foreign countries sometimes play a role in your thoughts,” the German was quoted as saying by Goal.

“As a footballer, you have the privilege of being able to work in almost every country in the world. There have already been one or two conversations with Dortmund. I have one more year on my contract and I am totally relaxed in every aspect.”

Dortmund are believed to have spent more than €100 million ($112m, £90m) to sign Mats Hummels, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz and Julian Brandt ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Bayern’s only major moves in the transfer market have been to bring in Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, but Gotze does not think that means they can be discounted as title favourites.

“They are still Bayern Munich. It should not be forgotten that even without a load of new signings, they have a top squad with whom they won two titles last season,” he concluded.