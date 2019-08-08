Reports: Barcelona give verdict on Philippe Coutinho transfer to Premier League

Barcelona have reportedly come to terms with the future of Philippe Coutinho at the Nou Camp, and though there is still time for a move, it probably won’t be to the Premier League.

Coutinho was linked with a move to Arsenal in this summer transfer window, but even a loan deal could not be agreed between player and club, and even a transfer to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur fell through at the end.

All this means that Barcelona have realised that Coutinho will not be moving to the Premier League in this transfer window, with just deadline day remaining in England.

According to ESPN, though, a move to Ligue 1 could be very much possible, and the Brazilian might sign with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who have been linked with him since rumours of a switch back to Barcelona for Neymar started.

Coutinho would be a major asset for the Parisians if Neymar does finally get his transfer to Barca, but he might be headed to Real Madrid by the looks of things, with the La Liga giants thinking about paying the sum needed to prise him from the clutches of their rivals.