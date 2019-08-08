Reports: Arsenal agree terms to sign fifth summer signing for £25million

Premier League giants Arsenal have agreed on a £25million deal for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to reports. Tierney is now all set to have his medical on transfer deadline day, after which he will become Arsenal’s fifth signing of the ongoing summer transfer window.

The left-back has been a subject of strong interest from the Gunners throughout the summer and finally, they have arrived at a deal for him, according to Daily Mail.

The English news agency further reports that the 22-year-old star will sign a five-year contract with the club, that should see him remain with them until the summer of 2024.

Arsenal’s current left-back options include Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac, both of who have suffered a decline in form in recent times. Hence, it is believed that Tierney will be a perfect addition to the Arsenal squad which currently faces quite a lot of difficulty when it comes to defence.

The Scotland international also has twelve caps so far with his national team.

Arsenal have already signed Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos and William Saliba this summer, with the latter having returned to Saint-Etienne on loan. Tierney could hence be their fifth signing of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Unai Emery and co. are also in talks to sign David Luiz from Chelsea and it is believed that they will finalize deals for both him and Tierney by Thursday.