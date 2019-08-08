Reports: Manchester United to push for Juventus star as Romelu Lukaku replacement on deadline day

Manchester United need to find a replacement for Romelu Lukaku fast after the Belgian arrived in Milan ahead of a big money move to Inter this summer.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that United are looking for a replacement, and have rekindled their interest in Mario Mandzukic, and want to sign him on deadline day.

Mandzukic was initially included as one of the players in the proposed swap between Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, but that deal fell through after Dybala refused to agree terms with the Premier League giants.

Now, however, with Lukaku moving on to Inter Milan, the Red Devils are in serious need of a goalscorer up front, and could look to the Croatian to solve their woes.

Another name that has come up in these last few days is that of Fernando Llorente from Tottenham Hotspur, who hasn’t featured much for Spurs in recent seasons, but is a striker with pedigree, as his previous clubs tend to show.

He could be looked at as another option for cheap if Mandzukic does not make it to Old Trafford, but it is understood that the World Cup finalist is the preferred choice in attack for United, who recently secured the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City in a record deal.